Coronavirus case confirmed in Bristol

Person self-isolating at home after contracting COVID-19 during domestic travel, officials say

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

(AP)

BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department Health says there is a confirmed case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bristol.

The VDH’s Mount Roger Health District says the person got COVID-19 during out-of-state travel.

The person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact, according to the VDH.

