Coronavirus case confirmed in Bristol
Person self-isolating at home after contracting COVID-19 during domestic travel, officials say
BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department Health says there is a confirmed case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bristol.
The VDH’s Mount Roger Health District says the person got COVID-19 during out-of-state travel.
The person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact, according to the VDH.
