Crocs giving away free shoes to health care workers

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is looking to give back to those working to keep everyone healthy.

Crocs is allowing health care worker to order a free pair of either Classic Cros or Crocs at Work. Even the shipping is free!

To take part in Sharing a Free Pair for Healthcare you’ll have to be quick.

The website opens daily at noon and stays open until the day’s daily free pair limit is met, then opens back up again the next day.

The company is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select health care facilities and organizations.