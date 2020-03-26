49ºF

Crocs giving away free shoes to health care workers

Make sure to be on their site at noon

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. (2006 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is looking to give back to those working to keep everyone healthy.

Crocs is allowing health care worker to order a free pair of either Classic Cros or Crocs at Work. Even the shipping is free!

To take part in Sharing a Free Pair for Healthcare you’ll have to be quick.

The website opens daily at noon and stays open until the day’s daily free pair limit is met, then opens back up again the next day.

The company is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select health care facilities and organizations.

