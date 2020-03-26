Free Scholastic learn at home activities, resources

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers and families are finding free content for you to use at home.

Scholastic is stepping up to offer free learn at home activities with day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking and growing.

There are free worksheets and activities, a list of books picked by their editors, and videos on “True Flix” on everything from animals, U.S. Government, and science.

“We know that missing school isn’t easy for your kids--- or for you," said Lauren Tarshis the Senior VP Editor in Chief and Publisher in a message to families. “We also know that there are simple ways to turn unexpected time at home into exciting opportunities for your students to learn, think, and grow.”

The activities are available on any device and it’s broken down by grade level: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6-9. There are also resources for families and teachers on the website.

Scholastic says this can provide kids with up to three hours worth of learning experiences a day.

“They can go on virtual field trips, meet best-selling authors, or dig deep into a topic they love. We hope that you and your children stay safe and healthy, and wish you the best of luck during this stressful time.”

You can find the free content here.