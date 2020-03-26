Gov. Northam calls for Falwell Jr. to reconsider allowing students back to Liberty’s campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Wednesday Governor Ralph Northam asked Liberty University’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr, to reconsider after going against the grain and welcoming students back to campus during the coronavirus outbreak.

Falwell took the national stage to defend his actions. He told CNN anchors that classes are online, but students are allowed to roam campus, including the library.

He says there are signs telling students to keep a distance from one another.

10 News was told that as of Tuesday, less than 2,000 students returned after spring break.

“We felt like we had a responsibility as a Christian university to make education available to as many as possible online throughout this crisis,” Falwell said.

In Wednesday’s press conference, Ralph Northam said he heard about Falwell’s decision and called it concerning.

Governor Northam quoted a bible scripture from First Corinthians and encouraged Liberty to reconsider.

"Those who have been given a trust must proof faithful. Proving faithful means providing clear and consistent guidance,” Northam said.

The school later responded in a statement refuting the governor’s comments and calling it false accusations, “The Governor was quoting scripture today about Christian duty to protect our students. That's exactly what Liberty has been laboring tirelessly to do over the last couple of weeks.”

In the statement, school leaders invite Northam to visit campus himself and see that it’s in compliance with regulations, “Rather than making false accusations in press conferences from Richmond. As the Ninth Commandment says, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

You can read the full statement below.

“Liberty University has been, and will continue to be, in compliance with all of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's directives, as well as all applicable federal guidance.

The Governor was quoting scripture today about Christian duty to protect our students. That's exactly what Liberty has been laboring tirelessly to do over the last couple of weeks. We really think it's un-Christian to turn students away and push any problems off on someone else. Most of our residential campus students are not in the Lynchburg area. Only about 10 percent of our residential students are currently here on campus. Many of those are international students who did not leave the country on Spring Break and have nowhere else to go. The Governor should understand that.

These students are in their living spaces attending classes and convocations online, not in classrooms or the Vines Center. They are getting their dining plan food by takeout instead of eating in the dining halls. The campus is fairly spacious and uncrowded, so they are spread out and observing social distancing. They are not working out in our fitness centers, not bowling in our bowling alley, not skating in the ice rink, and not engaging in our sports, intramurals, or student organization activities. Touchpoints across campus are being sanitized several times a day.

The Central Virginia Health District came to Liberty yesterday, Tuesday, March 24, for an unannounced inspection, and they did not find Liberty in violation of any of the State of Virginia's Executive Order 53 – the Governor's order that placed temporary restrictions on restaurants, businesses and gatherings. As Jim Bowles, the Environmental Health Manager for the CVHD stated:

"All operations appeared to be in compliance with the Governor's emergency order, which becomes effective at midnight. We observed that all operations were carry-out only, no seating was provided, and onsite security guards — present at each location — were limiting the number of customers in line to 10."

Our students are part of the Lynchburg community! They work jobs, have apartments, make economic contributions and pay taxes. That they should be banned or discouraged from choosing to utilize the shelter and food sources that they paid for in a time of crisis is unthinkable. The only Liberty students who are here are adult students who have concluded that this is the only place they have or it is the safest and best place to be, among what may be limited options for them. So yes, we welcomed them to stay and did not ban or discourage anyone from accessing their local food and shelter.

That anyone in the City of Lynchburg would welcome other college students from across the state — and indeed the world — to return "home" to Lynchburg but expect the drawbridge should be pulled up to deny entry to Liberty students illustrates the height of hypocrisy and scapegoating that is going on today.

We invite Governor Northam to come and see our compliance for himself, rather than making false accusations in press conferences from Richmond. As the Ninth Commandment says, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”