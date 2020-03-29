Deputies investigating homicide in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man shot multiple times died early Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 2 a.m. Sunday, the Halifax County 911 center received a call from Halifax Sentara Hospital’s emergency room in reference to a man being brought in by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Halifax County deputies along with officers from the South Boston Police Department responded and were informed that the man had died.

After further investigations, deputies determined that the incident happened at a residence in southern Halifax County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.