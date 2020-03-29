Mount Rogers Health District announces first coronavirus death

Another Virginia has died after contracting the coronavirus.

A man in his 80s living in the Mount Rogers Health District has died after contracting the virus. He is the 25th Virginian to die after contracting the virus.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District.

This health district is comprised of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Bristol and Galax.

10 News reached out to health officials asking which specific locality this man was from, but was told that information would not be given.

“Unfortunately those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Shelton. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”