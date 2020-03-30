Donations critical to Goodwill despite being closed for shopping

ROANOKE, Va. – While Goodwill stores have closed their doors for shopping, they are open for accepting donations.

To ensure workers safety, Goodwill is taking precautions, such as sanitizing and having employees wear gloves while dealing with donations.

They’re also offering “no contact” donating where you can stay in your car while dropping off items.

Despite not being open as normal, donations are still critical.

“When you do those things, you’re helping us give hope to the community and to our many employees throughout the valley who have been laid off temporarily,” explained Kelly Sandridge, the vice president of brand strategy and external affairs for Goodwill Industries in the Valleys.

Sandridge said they have also launched virtual services on their website.