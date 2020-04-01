Grocery store workers call on Gov. Northam to raise minimum wage

ROANOKE, Va. – Advocates are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to raise the minimum wage.

Progress Virginia held a virtual press conference Wednesday addressing the issue.

Activists said it is now more clear than ever that we need to increase the minimum wage, as home healthcare workers, grocery store clerks and others have been deemed essential to the functioning of our society.

“A lot of people are working without ability to go and buy their own food without the assistance of food stamps,” said Lisa Harris, who works in a grocery store.

“Thousands of my fellow Virginia grocery workers are currently on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis putting ourselves in harm’s way to ensure that people can buy food and other essentials and getting paid poverty wages,” said Kristy Vance, who also works in a grocery store.

Northam has until April 11 to sign a bill raising the minimum wage into law.