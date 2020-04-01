51ºF

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 1 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. A livestream player will be added to this article before his update begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to speak to Virginians at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will be the governor’s first address since issuing a stay-at-home order on Monday during his news conference.

There are currently 1,488 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. Across the state, 34 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

