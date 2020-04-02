Covington business owner donates hundreds of meals to community

Covington, Va. – A local business owner donated hundreds of meals on his own dime to help others.

Victor Cucci, the owner of Cucci's Pizzeria in Covington, donated 215 pasta dishes Thursday for a grand total of $1.

The local militia has been delivering dinners to local elderly and those in need each evening.

The militia organizer was shocked when he got the bill that should have been close to $3,000.

“Everybody here in the Alleghany Highlands knows who Victor is and where his heart it and he helps out every way he can to make sure everybody in this community is fed,” said Corey Clark, M3 Militia.

“My part here is very small, they're the ones that go out, put their time and their effort,” said Cucci.

Clark and others signed the dollar bill and Cucci plans frame it and hang it on his restaurant wall.