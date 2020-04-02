Danville vice mayor delivers food to Danville residents in need
Food included crackers, packets of oatmeal, cookies
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville’s vice mayor isn’t letting the coronavirus stop him from giving back to his city.
On Thursday afternoon, Lee Vogler delivered bags of snacks to 50 families in the Cardinal Village housing community.
He had been planning to have neighborhood cookouts this spring. Now, he plans to deliver snacks to different parts of the city throughout the spring.
