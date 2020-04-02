61ºF

Local News

Danville vice mayor delivers food to Danville residents in need

Food included crackers, packets of oatmeal, cookies

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Danville, Lee Vogler, Coronavirus
Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler holds the box full of bags of food to be delivered to Cardinal Village families. (Courtesy: Lee Vogler)
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville’s vice mayor isn’t letting the coronavirus stop him from giving back to his city.

On Thursday afternoon, Lee Vogler delivered bags of snacks to 50 families in the Cardinal Village housing community.

He had been planning to have neighborhood cookouts this spring. Now, he plans to deliver snacks to different parts of the city throughout the spring.

