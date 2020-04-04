Local residents form group to make face shields for doctors and nurses

SALEM, Va. – Local residents with 3-D printers are stepping up to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Nathan O'Kane made a Facebook post this week asking people with 3-D printers to make headbands for face shields for doctors and nurses.

He then worked with Carilion to get the design approved.

As of Friday afternoon, about 20 people had responded to the Facebook post.

Once the headband is printed, a plastic sheet like what's used on overhead projectors can be attached using a three-hole punch.

O’Kane said he came up with the idea after seeing a 3-D face shield design on the National Institute of Health’s website.

“I have had, actually, another hospital reach out and ask when they can get their hands on some. So after we’ve made the supply sufficient for Carilion, I think we’d like to move on and help other areas," O’Kane said.

A Facebook group has been set up to help coordinate the effort. A group has also been set up to make masks.