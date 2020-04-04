Mast General Store Supports Food Banks With Gift Card Program

ROANOKE, Va. – From fashion to fried chicken, Mast General Store serves a variety of shopping needs; but now, the store is meeting the needs of others in a different way.

During this pandemic, they are giving back to the community with a “Gift Cards For Good” program. When you purchase a store gift card, 20% of the total amount will be donated to local food banks. Feeding Southwest Virginia is one of the food banks included on their list.

“This week we would have been writing all of our non-profits checks,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast General Store, “Because our year-end is on Sunday and with everything going on we couldn’t sit down and do that as we had to sit down and figure out when we could get our doors back open and the food banks in our community need help more than ever.”

These gift cards can be used almost immediately online for orders shipped directly to your home or at stores for curbside pickup (where available).