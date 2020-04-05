Giles County sees first cases of COVID-19
Both people are self-isolating at home
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Two people in Giles County have the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH)'s New River Health District announced on Sunday.
Both are self-isolating at home and VDH says health department staff are conducting a contact investigation to identify those who had contacts with the patients.
Due to patient privacy reasons, VDH isn’t releasing any other information about the two people.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.