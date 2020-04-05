72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

72ºF

Local News

Giles County sees first cases of COVID-19

Both people are self-isolating at home

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Giles County
New drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Harris County
New drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Harris County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Two people in Giles County have the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH)'s New River Health District announced on Sunday.

Both are self-isolating at home and VDH says health department staff are conducting a contact investigation to identify those who had contacts with the patients.

Due to patient privacy reasons, VDH isn’t releasing any other information about the two people.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: