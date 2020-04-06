Face masks become essential item for coronavirus prevention after CDC recommendation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe masks could be a key in stopping COVID-19 in its tracks.

The CDC now recommends wearing a cloth mask in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores.

United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has even created a video demonstrating how to make your own mask.

Some people and businesses in the Roanoke Valley are already adhering to the recommendation.

Fleet Feet Sports owner Robin Lewis noticed more and more customers coming to the store’s new curbside setup with masks on. Lewis made the change on Saturday to require her staff to cover their faces.

“It’s a little different, especially when you go into a store and see people with them," Lewis said. "However, we’re getting used to it and trying to see it as normal nowadays.”

The CDC does not recommend that you buy a surgical mask or an N-95 mask. The organization encourages people to leave those masks for first responders and healthcare workers.