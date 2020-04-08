100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – 100 flight attendants working for American Airlines have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The organization said the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members.

More than 27,000 union members will have the option of whether they choose to wear a mask, which will be distributed this week.

American Airlines refused to comment on how many employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The union said only about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May, due to major cuts in the airline’s schedule.