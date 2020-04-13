Thousands without power as severe weather moves through southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people are without power throughout southwest Virginia as severe storms make their way through the region.
According to Appalachian Power, more than 15,000 are without power in Virginia.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of who is in the dark in our area:
- Bedford County: 2,036
- Floyd County: 1,070
- Campbell County: 570
- Lynchburg: 178
- Carroll County: 165
- Montgomery County: 124
- Roanoke City: 101
- Franklin County: 86
- Grayson County: 75
- Patrick County: 66
- Roanoke County: 56
- Pittsylvania County: 20
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.