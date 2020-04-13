Woman celebrating 90th birthday surprised with parade in her honor

HOLLINS, Va. – COVID-19 has made conventional birthday parties nearly impossible, but Lillian Barton’s family found a way to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Barton was surprised with a parade of family and friends Sunday afternoon. Loved ones drove to her house and dropped off signs and gifts in her honor.

“I just thought it was a coincidence, and then the cars kept coming," Barton said. "I knew my daughter had gotten this all together to tell everybody how old I am.”