Some banks reporting online banking outages as customers look for stimulus check

ROANOKE, Va. – At least two major banks have reported online banking outages on Wednesday.

PNC Bank let customers know that some of them may have issues as they look to check their accounts.

Good morning and thanks for reaching out. Some customers are experiencing access issues with mobile and online banking at this time. Our technical teams are engaged and working hard to restore access as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.

-JW — PNC Bank Help (@PNCBank_Help) April 15, 2020

BB&T also recognized the problems it was facing Wednesday.

We’re working to quickly resolve the mobile banking & 800# issues that some clients are experiencing. We understand how important it is for you to have access to your account info, especially now. We apologize & appreciate your patience. Check back here for updates. — BB&T (@BBT) April 15, 2020

Also on Wednesday, the IRS launched a tracking tool, allowing taxpayers to check when their stimulus money will arrive and confirm how they want to be paid. That tool was also having some intermittent issues.