Some banks reporting online banking outages as customers look for stimulus check

Millions of Americans will be receiving a stimulus check

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – At least two major banks have reported online banking outages on Wednesday.

PNC Bank let customers know that some of them may have issues as they look to check their accounts.

BB&T also recognized the problems it was facing Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the IRS launched a tracking tool, allowing taxpayers to check when their stimulus money will arrive and confirm how they want to be paid. That tool was also having some intermittent issues.

