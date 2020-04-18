Feeding Southwest Virginia mobilizes, hands out enough food to feed 1,000

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia saw more than 100,000 new unemployment claims just last week alone.

That’s part of the reason Feeding Southwest Virginia took its services on the road with its mobile pantry.

On Friday, the organization passed out enough family boxes at Lord Botetourt High School to feed 1,000 people.

“With the unemployment increasing, a lot of people that normally have not been hungry or food insecure are finding themselves in a position where they are looking for things to supplement,” said Lisa Uhl, the director of communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Feeding Southwest Virginia was at a critical shortage two weeks ago.

Now, the nonprofit is in a recovery period, but still need donations, especially monetary ones.