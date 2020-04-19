Miss America joins Virginia Tech’s week-long virtual Relay for Life fundraising push

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Relay for Life organizers at Virginia Tech aren’t letting canceled classes keep them from raising money for cancer research.

"In the midst of this public health crisis, almost everything is getting postponed or cancelled,” said Brittany Bunn, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech co-director. “However, the fight against cancer will not stop until we find a cure. Every day, people are unfortunately still being diagnosed with cancer, receiving chemotherapy, and in an ongoing battle with this disease. As long as the fight rages on, so will we.”

The University typically holds the event on the Drillfield, but that isn’t possible with social distancing regulations.

Organizers of the largest collegiate relay are taking their efforts online in a week-long push.

On Monday, a Celebrate Ceremony will honor cancer survivors with live-streamed speakers and social media posts.

On Tuesday, Hokies Hope will be a virtual version of the relay. It will include an appearance by Miss America and Virginia Tech alumna, Camille Schrier. There will also be online performances and the yearly traditions will continue.

On Wednesday, The Remembrance Ceremony will honor people who have died from cancer.

On Thursday, ACS Across the Nation will share how other schools are hosting virtual events and the impact collegiate events have made.

Friday will end the week with the Fight Back ceremony. Organizers will announce the total raised and how students can get involved in future events. There will also be a live-streamed kickboxing class.

Learn more and find the links to the livestreams here.

Last year’s event raised $483,000.