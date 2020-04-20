Botetourt County Schools superintendent resigns

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Less than a year after announcing her hiring, Botetourt County Public Schools announced the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Lisa Chen on Monday.

Chen has submitted her resignation effective June 30.

“The Botetourt County School Board has been extremely supportive of me in my leadership role. I appreciate the relationships I have developed here, and I wish all of my great employees the best as they continue to serve the needs of children in Botetourt,” said Chen.

Chen cited personal reasons, as well as a desire to pursue other professional opportunities as her reasons for the resignation, according to a news release sent out by the school district.

Chen began her tenure on July 1, 2019.

"The Board commends Dr. Chen for her passion, dedication, and desire to provide the best learning environment possible. We believe the district has grown and improved under her leadership, and we are confident she will continue to serve the educational needs of children in her next professional endeavor,” said school board chair Michelle Crook.

The board plans to begin a search for a new superintendent immediately and hopes to have a candidate identified in time to prepare for the upcoming school year.