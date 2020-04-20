Train hits truck in rural Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – One person is in the hospital being treated for minor injuries after a train and truck collided on Monday afternoon.

A train hit a tanker truck near Walton Road, according to Jennifer Harris, the public information director for Montgomery County.

Harris said that the train’s conductor was the only person injured in the crash.

The train was carrying Roundup, which was all contained on the railroad tracks and has been cleaned up, according to Harris.

Members of Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Christiansburg Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and VDEM Hazmat responded to the scene.