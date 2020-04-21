Have Miss America teach your kids a science lesson

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no secret that Miss America loves science.

Camille Schrier famously performed the “catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide” as her onstage talent enroute to winning the title.

She graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual bachelor of science degrees in biochemistry and systems biology and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Earlier this week she taught students at Virginia Virtual Academy a science lesson which you now can view!

Schrier led the class for just over 45 minutes.

You can watch the video above for her lesson.