Virginia Tech recruits Miss America to help fundraise for Relay for Life

She’ll be co-hosting an Instagram Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Ashley Wills, Producer

LEFT: Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier attends the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show RIGHT: Relay for Life logo (2020 Sarah Morris)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The nation’s largest collegiate Relay for Life may not be in person, but Virginia Tech organizers are still bringing in big names to help them raise money.

“Even though we are not doing this in person, it doesn’t mean that you can’t support cancer research and fighting the battle on cancer research that is continuously happening,” said Miss America 2020 Camillle Schrier in a pre-recorded video.

The Virginia Tech alumna will be helping raise money on Tuesday night.

She, along with VT Relay for Life leaders, will be hosting an Instagram Live at 7 p.m.

