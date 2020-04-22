Suspect hospitalized after state trooper-involved shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 48-year-old Bedford man was flown to the hospital after being shot by a Virginia state trooper, according to Virginia State Police.

Early Wednesday morning, troopers were called to assist the Bedford Police Department and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic pursuit happening inside town limits.

During the pursuit, police said the 1998 Chrysler Sebring hit two state police cars and then crashed into a fence in the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road.

When the driver, Daniel Ira Newman, got out of the car, he pointed a gun at the trooper, who fired his weapon and hit Newman, according to state police.

Newman was then flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, is investigating the shooting and police said the trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.

The results of the investigation will then be turned over to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Charges are pending for the Newman subject.

A section of Falling Creek Road remained closed to all traffic from 12:52 a.m. until 6:35 a.m. while the investigation was conducted.