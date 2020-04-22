Why aren’t today’s new Virginia coronavirus numbers posted yet

RICHMOND, Va. – Health officials say an error overnight is to blame for the delayed release of Wednesday’s updated coronavirus numbers in the commonwealth.

The number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and more have been posted daily around 9 a.m., but no later than 10 a.m., on the Virginia Department of Health website since the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia. That didn’t happen Wednesday.

Below is a statement from Maria Reppas, director of communications at the Virginia Department of Health:

“The process which compiles COVID case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible.”

When the updated numbers are available, you can find them online and on-air.