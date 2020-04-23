Despite Chen not leaving until June 30, Botetourt County appoints interim superintendent

BOTETOURT CO, Va. – At a meeting Thursday, the Botetourt County School Board voted to appoint Dr. Larry Massie as interim superintendent, effective Monday, April 27 until June 30, 2020 or when a new superintendent is appointed.

The school board voted to use the Virginia School Board Association for the search.

Dr. Lisa Chen (WSLS 10)

As we reported Monday, the school division said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Chen submitted her resignation effective June 30, citing personal reasons and desire to pursue other professional opportunities. She started in July of last year.

Chen spent 23 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Virginia and Massachusetts, leaving a position as assistant superintendent for instruction in Louisa County to come to Botetourt County.

The following was released from Botetourt County:

Dr. Massie brings a wealth of relevant experience to the interim post having served as a school superintendent in Virginia for over 25 years with highly successful tenures. Dr. Massie served as superintendent for Russell County Public Schools for 15 years from 1985-2000 and as superintendent for Buckingham County for 8 years from 2000-2008. Upon assuming the superintendency for Buckingham County, none of the division’s schools were accredited. Under Dr. Massie’s leadership, the school division obtained full state accreditation for all schools and met division-wide Adequate Yearly Progress (“AYP”). Dr. Massie has achieved considerable recognition for his leadership throughout his distinguished career, including being honored as Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (“VASS”) three times: in 1998, 2006, and 2008.

Since his retirement in 2008, Dr. Massie has served as interim superintendent in Orange County, Lynchburg City, and Grayson County. Botetourt County School Board Chairman, Michelle A. Crook, stated “Our School Board is familiar with Dr. Massie and we are grateful that he is willing to serve Botetourt County in closing out this historic school year. With a quarter of a century experience as a superintendent in Virginia, he has the wisdom and insight to guide our division while our School Board is focused on finding our next superintendent."

Dr. Massie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tennessee, a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from East Tennessee State University, and an Ed.D. from Virginia Tech.