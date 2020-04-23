Salem VA Medical Center union members rally for better work conditions

SALEM, Va. – Salem VA Medical Center’s union members are taking action to fight for better work conditions during this pandemic.

Members of the local American Federation of Government Employees VA union rallied Wednesday morning, in front of the main gates.

Their demands include PPE for everyone, testing hazard pay, paid leave for someone who is exposed instead of having to use vacation time and telework options for people who don’t need to come to work.

James Martin, a registered nurse and union member says he loves his job and taking care of veterans, but these conditions are a matter of life and death.

“I have several comorbidities that are high risk for this COVID if I get it I’m probably gone, and it’s scary and I don’t want to take it home to my wife or my mother who lives with me it’s not a good feeling to always be on edge about taking it home to your family.”

Members across the county are also taking action. The national union is sending a petition to the Department of Veteran Affairs with their demands.