Virginia lawmaker collapses as day-long veto session wraps up

RICHMOND, Va. – The day-long veto session of the general assembly stretched late into the night, with several of the governor’s amendments passing through the House and Senate in a marathon meeting.

About three hours into the House session, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn appeared to collapse and was attended to by medics and a fellow Delegate who is a nurse practitioner. An aide said Filler-Corn hadn’t eaten lunch, became dizzy and was uninjured in the fall. She resumed her role presiding over the chamber about an hour later.

House Delegates spread out at individual tables under tents on the Capitol lawn while the Senate convened at a giant event space at the Science Museum of Virginia a few miles away. Lawmakers ditched their germ-carrying ties and wore masks and bandanas.

Both chambers voted to approve amendments by Gov. Ralph Northam to push back decisions on whether to give teachers and state workers raises, and also to freeze in-state college tuition.