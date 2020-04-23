Virginia Tech coaches, families make $20,000 donation to Carilion’s COVID-19 fund

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokie coaches and their families are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

Virginia Teach head football coach Justin Fuente and wife Jenny, along with men’s basketball head coach Mike Young and wife Margaret, donated $10,000 each to the Carilion Clinic Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund.

The $20,000 will provide meals for employees at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (CNRV).

“The support of these coaches and their families means so much to us,” said Bill Flattery, CEO of CNRV. “Their generosity speaks volumes to the community pride present in the New River Valley, and we are grateful for their support.”

Money from the fund helps provide snacks and meals to health care workers. Funds can also be used to purchase “equipment, supplies, and other urgently needed resources,” according to Carilion.