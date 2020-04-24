Bedford County restaurant blames county for permanent closure

FOREST, Va. – Carol’s Place in Forest claims it had to permanently close due to an “extensive list of demands” put on the new owners by the county.

According to the post, the menu, seating and staff had stayed the same — the only thing that changed was the owners. You can read the full post here.

The post read in part:

"In fairness, the County, I suppose, has the right to demand anything they like. At the same time, the new owners have to make a determination as to whether or not the business would still be viable after spending the money it would take to meet the demands of so many County agencies.

In the end, it is simply not a viable proposition. The plough has dug too deeply into the nest for it to be saved.

So, we are so sorry to tell you that despite the tremendous efforts, of our families, and the current owners, it has been decided to close Carol’s Place permanently.

Although we closed “temporarily” for COVID-19, it turns out that the circumstances thrust on us by outside sources have made it impossible to continue the business.

We all want to thank you for your years of faithful patronage and loyalty. The food was always good, the staff was so faithful but at the end of the day, the customers are what made Carol’s Place, THE place to be in Forest."