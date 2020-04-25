Local artist donates portion of art sales to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke artist is using her talents to help others during this trying time.

Maggie Perrin-Key has raised more than $1,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

For the last week, she’s set aside half of the sales from paintings she’s sold.

It all started after she worried about her own situation, but realized there are others out there with less.

She said she’s glad her abstract art can serve a higher purpose.

“I’m always really surprised of how people come out and how people connect with my work, and seem to really love it and want it, and that’s great and I think also that people are really generous and giving right now, people who do have the means," said Perrin-Key.

The fundraiser wrapped up Friday night but there’s still more art for sale. Check out her website here.