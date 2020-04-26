A local non-profit provides more than 100 meals to families in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Humble Hustle, a local non-profit in Roanoke, kicked off its “Humble Eats” project Saturday.

115 meals were provided for families of the students in The Imagine Me Mentoring program that mentors youth in Roanoke city schools.

The organization partnered with The Villiage Grill and Roanoke Fruit and Produce.

“With their help, plus the help of our volunteers and board members, we were able to have a successful drive today and we plan to double that success next week,” said Xavier Duckett, founder of Humble Hustle.

If you would like to help donate, you can do so by clicking this link: paypal.me/humblehustleco