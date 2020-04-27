State Farm agent continues providing free lunch for essential workers

DALEVILLE, Va. – Every kind gesture made during this pandemic seems to bring more people together than ever imagined.

A special delivery Monday is a lunch that gladdens the heart as much as the tastebuds.

Brent Hershey, an independent agent for State Farm in Daleville, bought lunch for employees at five area businesses.

“We like to start the week off for people with a smile,” said Hershey. “Chernichky Family Chiropractic, The Botetourt Veterinary Hospital, Down Home Pharmacy, Serenity Wellness and Counseling, and then The Landscape Store.”

“We’ve always loved living in Botetourt and now seeing all Botetourt businesses coming together and loving and supporting it just feels really great to be here with each other,” said Dr. Kimmie Chernichky, a doctor at Pediatric and Prenatal Chiropractor.

Prepped and packed by Fincastle Cafe, another business benefiting from the gesture.

Monday marked the fifth time Brent and his team have served the community in this way.

They started in March and have continued each Monday in April.

Their goal is to always give lunch to essential workers while supporting local eateries.

"As long as this pandemic continues we want to continue doing this each Monday,” said Hershey.