Radford University to reopen campus for fall semester

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University has announced it will reopen campus in the fall.

This comes after classes were pushed online due to the coronavirus pandemic for the spring and summer semesters.

University officials say the reopening process will start on Aug. 3 and will include full operations, including on-campus housing, dining services and in-person instruction.

Each university vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on each division’s needs and priorities. According to a release from the school, this means some employees will need to return to campus before Aug. 3.

Radford University president, Dr. Brian Hemphill, said the school will look at policies regarding social distancing, PPE, testing, classroom setup, event sizes and more.

“Your stories of overcoming barriers and obstacles have inspired me and your fellow Highlanders," said Hemphill. "I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back to campus with all locations completely open and all services fully available for the Fall 2020 semester. We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family!”