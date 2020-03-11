Amid coronavirus fears, Radford University shifting to online-only classes

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University is joining the ever-growing list of colleges and universities across the country shifting from in-person to online-only classes because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The university announced on Wednesday evening that starting March 23, it will begin online classes.

Right now, it’s spring break at Radford. That break will be extended through March 20, giving teaching and research faculty time to return to campus for the week so they can transition all in-person course content to an online format.

The online delivery of course material will continue through April 17 at which time the university said it will evaluate its plan.

From March 16 through April 17, students the university is strongly encouraging students to return to and/or remain at their permanent residence.

Both on-campus residence halls and off-campus apartments will remain closed, according to Radford University.

Beginning March 16,any large-scale gatherings or meetings with more than 75 attendees will not be allowed

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed.

The university’s dining operations will be modified with up-to-date information available at www.dineoncampus.com/radford/.

Effective immediately, all non-essential travel to domestic and international locations will not be permitted through April 17, 2020. Faculty and staff should proceed in canceling travel arrangements that are in place and/or pending. This travel restriction will be re-evaluated, and a follow-up communication will be provided.

The university said it will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will provide regular updates to the campus community at www.radford.edu/coronavirus