Meet ‘Kroger Pay,' a contactless grocery payment option

ROANOKE, Va. – Kroger has added a new contactless payment option for its customers.

All stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region launched Kroger Pay this week.

Kroger Pay is linked to customers’ loyalty card information and eliminates the need for cash, credit or debit cards. The system uses a QR code on the customer’s phone that will be scanned for payment through a plexiglass shield at checkout or self checkout.

To start using Kroger Pay, make sure you have the most recent version of the Kroger app installed on your phone. Look in the ‘More’ menu to find Kroger Pay as an option.

Kroger also announced on Monday that all employees are now provided with masks and required to wear them during their shifts in locations where they were not already required.

Kroger said they’ve hired close to 3,800 associates since March 22.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region includes locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Anyone looking for a job with Kroger can apply here.