Wytheville girl starts receiving bacon donations from the community

107.1 WPSK along with Fatz Café in Dublin and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady made a special delivery

Lindsey Ward, Anchor

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A little girl asked and the community answered.

We showed you a picture of Julie Patton’s plea for bacon in Wytheville.

That wish was answered thanks to a local radio station and some businesses after they saw our story on 10 News!

107.1 WPSK along with Fatz Café in Dublin and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady made a special delivery.

Together, they dropped off 15 pounds of bacon and 6 pounds of maple bacon fudge.

