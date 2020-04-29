Wytheville girl starts receiving bacon donations from the community
107.1 WPSK along with Fatz Café in Dublin and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady made a special delivery
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A little girl asked and the community answered.
We showed you a picture of Julie Patton’s plea for bacon in Wytheville.
That wish was answered thanks to a local radio station and some businesses after they saw our story on 10 News!
107.1 WPSK along with Fatz Café in Dublin and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady made a special delivery.
Together, they dropped off 15 pounds of bacon and 6 pounds of maple bacon fudge.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.