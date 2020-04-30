FedEx staff, Veranda Bistro beam with gratitude after Food for Frontline donations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Your kindness continues to feed essential workers and help local restaurants get a much-needed boost in business. So far you’ve donated more than $22,000.

Honking horns, big smiles and friendly waves are how staff at the FedEx ship center in Roanoke are showing their gratitude for your generous donations.

“I didn’t think anybody really thought about us like that to come out and do this for us.” Edward Wilson, a courier for the company said. “It’s a big surprise. You know it used to be just a job. Here’s your package, okay, now it’s like they really appreciate us the things that we’re doing.”

Drivers and staff at FedEx aren’t the only ones beaming.

Irene Karageorge, owner of Veranda Bistro said this initiative is helping them pay employees and some of their bills.

“How grateful are we to have something like this to come our way and because of that we’re able to keep our doors open for a little while longer at least, we don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re so excited to still be here.”

From your donations, to the hands making the meals, to the everyday people providing essential services; this delivery takes a special kind of teamwork.

“Wow. All I can say is wow. I never imagined that this would be the support, the love, the caring that has been bestowed upon us. But we’re also able to return it in return. It has just been amazing,” said Karageorge.

Food for Frontline also serves as a reminder of how powerful a simple thank you can be in times like this.

“I know at FedEx we really appreciate these guys going out there. Everything has changed on them, nothing is normal but they’re still going out there everyday and I can’t be prouder of these guys. Not just here in Roanoke, but everywhere else,” William Elkins, operations manager at the FedEx ship center said.