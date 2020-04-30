May 1 state tax deadline approaching, but relief offered for late filers

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have not filed your state tax return yet, the deadline is quickly approaching, but you may have more time than you think.

Virginia’s tax deadline is May 1, but because of COVID-19, there is a six-month extension period if you do not file on time. However, all payments for your taxes are due by June 1, regardless of the extension.

David Kembel of Kembel Tax Service says people with a likely refund can wait until November 1 if they want. However, if you owe money or are likely to owe money on your return, you have to pay what you owe by June.

“Use last year as a good starting point,” Kembel said. “If you had a better year financially, send in a little. If you had a worse year financially, start with a little less.”

The federal tax filing deadline has already been moved back from April 15 to July 15.