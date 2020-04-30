Need flowers? Downtown Roanoke is giving away flowers planted at City Market

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have a green thumb, you can soon bring home a piece of downtown Roanoke for your garden.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is giving away the flowers planted throughout downtown next week as it prepares to plant a new batch. The flowers come from the planters at City Market and the Roanoke Amtrak station.

Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke Inc. said it’s a way to make sure these flowers do not go to waste.

“Plants and being outside are things a lot of people are gaining appreciation for right now," Clark said. "To be able to provide something for free is something we feel good about doing. We hope people enjoy it.”

The giveaway times and locations will be announced on the Roanoke Farmers Market Facebook page.