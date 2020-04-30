Rocky Mount police chief placed on leave pending investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The head of the Rocky Mount Police Department is currently on administrative leave.

Chief Ken Criner has been suspended with pay since April 7, according to Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin.

An investigation is underway after Ervin received three complaints about Criner within two days.

Putting Criner on administrative leave is standard operating procedure when investigating complaints, said Ervin.

Before his suspension, Criner supervised three divisions: patrol, investigations and record.

In his absence, Lt. Mark Lovern, the head of the patrol division, is serving as acting chief, according to Ervin.