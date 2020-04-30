57ºF

Rocky Mount police chief placed on leave pending investigation

Town manager received three complaints against Chief Criner within two days

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Rocky Mount, Franklin County
Rocky Mount Police Chief Ken Criner
Rocky Mount Police Chief Ken Criner (Town of Rocky Mount)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The head of the Rocky Mount Police Department is currently on administrative leave.

Chief Ken Criner has been suspended with pay since April 7, according to Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin.

An investigation is underway after Ervin received three complaints about Criner within two days.

Putting Criner on administrative leave is standard operating procedure when investigating complaints, said Ervin.

Before his suspension, Criner supervised three divisions: patrol, investigations and record.

In his absence, Lt. Mark Lovern, the head of the patrol division, is serving as acting chief, according to Ervin.

