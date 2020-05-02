Starlite Drive-In Theater reopens snack bar

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A popular local snack bar is back open.

The Starlite Drive-In Theater’s snack bar will now be open on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is an event scheduled.

It opened at noon Friday, but customers were lined up by 10:45 a.m.

They said they’re glad to see so many people supporting a local business.

“They’ve been here a long time and I’ve been coming to this place for years," customer Carl Womack said. "I don’t know what it is, but they’ve got the best hot dogs in town.”

A snack bar employee delivers Carl Womack his order Friday. (WSLS)

“Actually, my husband’s the one who’s very excited. He likes their hot dogs. We come here every season every time they’re open. Other than Dude’s, this is the best place to get a hot dog," customer Deronda Riggs said.

The owner has not said when she will be able to show movies again.

The screen was damaged in a recent storm. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help repair it.