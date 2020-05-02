Wedding venue hosts free, socially distanced ceremonies for newlyweds in need

RUSTBURG, Va. – It is difficult to celebrate big life moments, including weddings, in person due to COVID-19. However, a Campbell County wedding venue has come up with a socially distanced alternative for couples left with no wedding plans.

Glencliff Manor is set to host more than 40 weddings this month at no cost to the couples. Owner Teresa Clayton says only ten people are allowed at each wedding, and each ceremony takes only an hour to complete.

Clayton said the setup is much different than normal, but its worth it to give couples a day to remember.

“It’s just so wonderful to see people having their big day, even if it is a small day," Clayton said. "Seeing the joy on their faces is just the best thing in the world.”

Larry and Savannah Porter got married at Glencliff Manor Saturday afternoon after their original wedding plans fell through.

“We were kind of disappointed because we spent a bunch of money on it, but after it was said and done, it was worth the wait," Larry Porter said.

Larry’s mother, Tina Mason, said she’s grateful the venue allowed the newlyweds to make the most of what they had.

“We had bought all of this, including my dress," Mason said. “I didn’t think I would be able to wear it.”

Mason thanked Clayton for the ceremony after it ended, but said it is still hard to let her son go.

“He’s grown now, and he’s leaving home," Mason said.