Glasgow Fire Department rescues person from overturned van

Glasgow, Va. – The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department rescued a person from an overturned van.

It happened on River Rad near Glasgow Highway.

The fire department said the van was unstable, with the person partially trapped underneath.

Crews lifted the van enough to get the person out.

The victim was flown to the hospital.

The fire crews were nearby taking part in swift water training, when the call came in.

They were immediately dispatched, arriving within minutes.