Smithfield donates bacon to Wytheville girl after viral photo

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – She asked and she certainly received.

Julie Patton, the Wytheville girl who held-up a sign asking for bacon has gotten more than she bargained for.

You may remember last month we told you about 9-year-old’s plea for bacon after seeing an older woman go viral asking for beer.

Community answers little girl's request for bacon

Smithfield saw our story and has decided to ship her an assortment of bacon.

Julie said she has received such a positive response from the community that she’s now giving some of it away to a local cafe that feeds the hungry.

“So people that don't have a lot of money can enjoy bacon too,” said Julie.

“I've even had people message me wanting to know if we had the sign still up because their kids wanted to come by and see where bacon girl lived,” said Corie Patton, Julie’s mom.

Just last week, 107.1 WPSK, along with Fatz Café in Dublin and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady made a special delivery.

Together, they dropped of 15 pounds of bacon and 6 pounds of maple bacon fudge.