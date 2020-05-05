YMCA of Central Virginia collecting healthy snacks for children in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – YMCA buses could be driving through your neighborhood on Wednesday.

The YMCA of Central Virginia is collecting healthy snacks for children who don’t have access to them.

It’s all a part of the Filling The Bus For Our Future initiative.

From noon to 1 p.m., organizers will drive through several communities filling the bus up with books, jump ropes and granola bars.

“Since we can’t bring the kids to the building for things like before and after school care, Power Scholars Academy or outreach swim lessons or summer camp. We want to make sure we bring those tools to them and this is the best way we’ve been able to figure that out,” said communications director Misty Vinson-Spitzer.

The bags will be handed out to children in need on Thursday.

If you don’t live in the neighborhoods that were notified ahead of time, YMCA of Central Virginia officials ask you drop off your snacks at Jamerson Family YMCA in Wyndhurst from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s a full list of what you can donate.