16-year-old killed, others hurt in southwest Virginia crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead and several others hurt.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday in Washington County on Route 19 (Porterfield Hwy) at Route 633 ( Black Hollow Road).

A 2018 Honda CR-V pulled out from Black Hollow Road, across the median, and was turning left into the northbound lanes of Route 19, when it hit a 2001 Chrysler 200, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on Route 19, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

There were four people in the Chrysler, including a 16-year-old boy from Abingdon who was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries from the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The Chrysler’s driver, a 33-year-old man of Abingdon, wasn’t hurt in the crash, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor and serious injuries, respectively.

The Honda CR-V’s driver, Kayla Byrd, 35, of Abingdon, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to Virginia State Police. She was charged with reckless driving and police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police said both drivers and all passengers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is still under investigation.