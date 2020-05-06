Outer Banks to reopen to visitors on May 16
Dare County has been closed to visitors since March 17
DARE COUNTY, Va. – A popular tourist destination is about to reopen to visitors.
Beginning Saturday, May 16, Dare County, as well as Hyde and Currituck counties, in North Carolina, will lift restrictions, allowing visitors.
Dare County closed its borders to visitors on March 17.
Entry for visitors includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo; Hatteras Island; Roanoke Island; the Dare mainland; the Currituck County Outer Banks; and Ocracoke Island, according to the Dare County announcement on Wednesday morning.
Even when the Outer Banks open, there will still be some restrictions in place:
- Social distancing guidelines are still in place
- Gatherings are limited to 10 people or less
- Getting food from restaurants continues to be on a take-out or delivery basis
- Businesses, including grocery stores, have limits on the number of people allowed in the store at any given time based on square footage
- Personal care and grooming businesses and entertainment businesses without retail or dining are not open yet based on state regulations which are not determined or controlled by our local government
