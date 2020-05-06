Outer Banks to reopen to visitors on May 16

DARE COUNTY, Va. – A popular tourist destination is about to reopen to visitors.

Beginning Saturday, May 16, Dare County, as well as Hyde and Currituck counties, in North Carolina, will lift restrictions, allowing visitors.

Dare County closed its borders to visitors on March 17.

Entry for visitors includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo; Hatteras Island; Roanoke Island; the Dare mainland; the Currituck County Outer Banks; and Ocracoke Island, according to the Dare County announcement on Wednesday morning.

Even when the Outer Banks open, there will still be some restrictions in place: